Whittier Trust Co. Has $75.57 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,917 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $359.51 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $371.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.48 and a 12-month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. President Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $445.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $413.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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