Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $4.88 Million in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 9,617.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,034 shares of the company's stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 70,303 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bloom Energy Trading Down 10.2%

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $30.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.87. 4,029,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,610,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,292.02 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.57. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $207.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $238.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,505,986.91. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 163,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,202,708.59. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,617 shares of company stock worth $59,843,659. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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