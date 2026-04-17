Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,517 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,233 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.06% of Dutch Bros worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 856 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dutch Bros alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BROS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "overweight" rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:BROS opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $443.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Dutch Bros's revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dutch Bros, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dutch Bros wasn't on the list.

While Dutch Bros currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here