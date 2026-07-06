Whittier Trust Co. Sells 100,132 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,135 shares of the company's stock after selling 100,132 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.47.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $352.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $146.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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