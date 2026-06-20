Wick Capital Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 132,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $35,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,743,321 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $306,284,000 after buying an additional 164,645 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in American Tower by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 474,216 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $83,258,000 after buying an additional 61,428 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,873,695 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $855,675,000 after acquiring an additional 220,447 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 69.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $175.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business's 50 day moving average price is $181.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.91. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMT

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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