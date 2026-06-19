Wick Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $7,122,000. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.5% of Wick Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,340.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,169 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,424,025,000 after buying an additional 1,965,319 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Trading Up 8.7%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $733.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $913.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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