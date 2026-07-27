Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Holdings Lowered by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON trimmed its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,187,832 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 877,208 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 0.5% of BROOKFIELD Corp ON's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned approximately 0.42% of Williams Companies worth $377,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 59.4% during the first quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Towne Trust Company N.A grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 102.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 283,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,999,071.44. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Dean Porter sold 50,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $3,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 196,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,254.79. This trade represents a 20.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,655 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $80.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Williams Companies's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $83.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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