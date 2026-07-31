Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,762 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.96% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $262,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTW. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $351.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of WTW opened at $336.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.57. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a one year low of $240.61 and a one year high of $352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.23. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public's dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Lucy Clarke purchased 1,896 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.37 per share, with a total value of $499,349.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,976.29. This represents a 9.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Willis Towers Watson Public

Here are the key news stories impacting Willis Towers Watson Public this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings exceeded expectations: WTW reported adjusted earnings of $3.35 per share, above the $3.12–$3.13 consensus range and up from $2.86 a year earlier. Revenue rose 9.1% year over year to $2.47 billion, also beating estimates of approximately $2.42 billion. WTW Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

WTW reported adjusted earnings of $3.35 per share, above the $3.12–$3.13 consensus range and up from $2.86 a year earlier. Revenue rose 9.1% year over year to $2.47 billion, also beating estimates of approximately $2.42 billion. Positive Sentiment: Broad-based growth and margin gains supported the quarter: Organic revenue growth and improved margins more than offset higher integration costs, signaling continued operating momentum. WTW reported a 16.84% net margin and 21.52% return on equity. WTW Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Revenue Growth and Margin Gains

Organic revenue growth and improved margins more than offset higher integration costs, signaling continued operating momentum. WTW reported a 16.84% net margin and 21.52% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Propel restructuring targets significant savings: Management outlined a goal of approximately $400 million in run-rate savings and an adjusted operating margin near 30% by 2028. If achieved, the initiative could improve profitability and strengthen longer-term earnings growth. WTW Outlines Propel Targets

Management outlined a goal of approximately $400 million in run-rate savings and an adjusted operating margin near 30% by 2028. If achieved, the initiative could improve profitability and strengthen longer-term earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call provided additional context on second-quarter performance, integration expenses and the company’s longer-term strategy. WTW Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call provided additional context on second-quarter performance, integration expenses and the company’s longer-term strategy. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research made very small reductions to several 2027–2028 EPS estimates, including its FY2028 forecast from $23.60 to $23.57. These revisions are a modest headwind but are outweighed by the current-quarter earnings and revenue beats.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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