Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,723 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $13,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $335.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $275.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.62. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $240.61 and a fifty-two week high of $352.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.23. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public's payout ratio is 23.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Lucy Clarke acquired 1,896 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,349.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,976.29. This represents a 9.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Willis Towers Watson Public

Here are the key news stories impacting Willis Towers Watson Public this week:

Positive Sentiment: WTW reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.35 per share, exceeding the $3.12 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.1% year over year to $2.47 billion, above expectations. Broad-based organic growth and margin expansion offset higher integration costs. WTW Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

WTW reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.35 per share, exceeding the $3.12 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.1% year over year to $2.47 billion, above expectations. Broad-based organic growth and margin expansion offset higher integration costs. Positive Sentiment: Management’s Propel initiative targets approximately $400 million in run-rate savings and an adjusted operating margin near 30% by 2028, offering a potential catalyst for profitability and cash flow if successfully executed. WTW Propel Margin and Savings Plan

Management’s Propel initiative targets approximately $400 million in run-rate savings and an adjusted operating margin near 30% by 2028, offering a potential catalyst for profitability and cash flow if successfully executed. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $341 to $378 and assigned an “overweight” rating. Truist lifted its target from $320 to $400 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling continued confidence in WTW’s earnings growth and transformation strategy. Analyst Price Target Actions

Wells Fargo raised its price target from $341 to $378 and assigned an “overweight” rating. Truist lifted its target from $320 to $400 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling continued confidence in WTW’s earnings growth and transformation strategy. Neutral Sentiment: WTW’s earnings call highlighted continued organic growth, acquisitions and margin gains as key drivers, but investors will likely focus on whether cost savings and integration efforts translate into the company’s 2028 targets. WTW Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

WTW’s earnings call highlighted continued organic growth, acquisitions and margin gains as key drivers, but investors will likely focus on whether cost savings and integration efforts translate into the company’s 2028 targets. Negative Sentiment: Analysts disclosed risks tied to WTW’s artificial-intelligence transformation, including execution, regulatory compliance and workforce challenges that could affect competitiveness and growth. WTW AI Transformation Risks

Analysts disclosed risks tied to WTW’s artificial-intelligence transformation, including execution, regulatory compliance and workforce challenges that could affect competitiveness and growth. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research modestly reduced several 2027–2028 EPS estimates, including its FY2028 forecast to $23.57 from $23.60, reflecting a cautious longer-term earnings view despite the current-quarter beat.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $283.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $322.00 to $303.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $354.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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