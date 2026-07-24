Wills Financial Group LLC Invests $972,000 in Target Corporation $TGT

Wills Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,004 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Target by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer's stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Target by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 38,712 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the retailer's stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,860 shares of the retailer's stock worth $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Target by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,787 shares of the retailer's stock worth $26,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $132.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Target

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,127.70. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $134.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm's 50-day moving average is $130.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Target's dividend payout ratio is 60.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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