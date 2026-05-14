WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd Acquires 35,500 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,688 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 5.8% of WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 276.2% during the fourth quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Fox Advisors upgraded Uber to Outperform and raised its price target to $95, citing the company’s heavier pace of investment as a long-term growth driver. Uber Technologies (UBER) – Among the 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now for a $1 Million Portfolio
- Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Uber’s strong first-quarter trends, including accelerating bookings, rising trips, and revenue growth, reinforcing the view that the core mobility and delivery businesses are still performing well. Uber Reports That Trips and Revenue Are Up. But Is Uber a Buy in 2026?
- Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly focused on Uber’s potential to become an “everything app” and to benefit from robotaxis and AI, which could expand the company’s addressable market beyond rideshare and delivery. Uber: Accelerating Flywheel With Superapp And Robotaxis Upside
- Positive Sentiment: Uber is also drawing attention as a top AI stock, with bulls arguing its data, platform scale, and autonomy investments could create additional upside. This is why Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is a Top AI Stock, according to Billionaire David Tepper
- Neutral Sentiment: Uber announced that its CFO will speak at Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference, which keeps investors focused on management commentary but is not a major fundamental catalyst by itself. Uber CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Bernstein
- Negative Sentiment: There is also some caution around Waymo and autonomous-vehicle competition, with reports that Uber executives have criticized AV-only models, underscoring the strategic risks tied to the robotaxi race. Uber has been taking direct — and indirect — shots at its partner, Waymo
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.11.
Get Our Latest Report on UBER
Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies
In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.1%
UBER stock opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.31.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Uber Technologies Profile
(Free Report
)
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
Featured Articles
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.
While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead.
This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.