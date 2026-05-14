WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd Acquires 35,500 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,688 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 5.8% of WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 276.2% during the fourth quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.11.

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Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.1%

UBER stock opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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