Winmark Corporation $WINA Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its position in shares of Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA - Free Report) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.'s holdings in Winmark were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Winmark by 2,358.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,739 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 70,739 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Winmark by 534.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,433 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $40,535,000 after acquiring an additional 68,603 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Winmark by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,018 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $61,558,000 after acquiring an additional 54,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Winmark by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,386 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $33,361,000 after acquiring an additional 40,699 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company's stock.

Winmark Price Performance

NASDAQ WINA opened at $346.51 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $387.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.58. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.52. Winmark Corporation has a 1-year low of $330.63 and a 1-year high of $527.37.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.67 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 99.47% and a net margin of 47.09%.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Winmark's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Winmark in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winmark has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WINA

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation NASDAQ: WINA is a franchisor of retail resale stores, specializing in the resale of apparel, sporting goods, children's and maternity clothing, toys, and entertainment media. Through its portfolio of well-known brands—such as Plato's Closet, Once Upon a Child, Play It Again Sports, and Style Encore—Winmark provides aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to own and operate neighborhood resale businesses. The company supports its franchisees with site selection, store design, training programs, and ongoing marketing assistance, emphasizing a turnkey approach to retail entrepreneurship.

Each of Winmark's franchised brands targets a distinct consumer segment.

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