Winning Points Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,638 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 1.9% of Winning Points Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for ExxonMobil to $11.26 from $10.12, signaling stronger expected profitability. ExxonMobil estimate update

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for ExxonMobil to $11.26 from $10.12, signaling stronger expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted its FY2027 EPS estimate to $10.37 from $10.05, adding to the view that earnings remain resilient beyond this year. ExxonMobil estimate update

The firm also lifted its FY2027 EPS estimate to $10.37 from $10.05, adding to the view that earnings remain resilient beyond this year. Positive Sentiment: Broader energy-market momentum and higher crude prices are supporting integrated oil names like ExxonMobil, which can improve refining and upstream margins. Energy sector strength article

Broader energy-market momentum and higher crude prices are supporting integrated oil names like ExxonMobil, which can improve refining and upstream margins. Neutral Sentiment: Exxon began planned work at its Beaumont, Texas complex, with increased activity and flaring likely representing routine maintenance rather than a material catalyst. Beaumont complex work

Exxon began planned work at its Beaumont, Texas complex, with increased activity and flaring likely representing routine maintenance rather than a material catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that the head of Exxon’s global trading unit is retiring may prompt some management-watchful investors, but there is no indication yet of a broader business impact. Trading head retirement

ExxonMobil Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.16. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $152.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.33.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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