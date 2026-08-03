Winning Points Advisors LLC Has $7.83 Million Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Winning Points Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,665 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,368 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 7.7% of Winning Points Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 40.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 38.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,396,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2%

BAC stock opened at $62.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Bank of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their outlook for BAC. JPMorgan reportedly expects Bank of America’s stock price to rise, while another analyst increased the FY2026 earnings-per-share estimate. These revisions reinforce expectations for stronger profitability and support the stock’s valuation. Bank of America stock price expected to rise FY2026 EPS estimate increased

JPMorgan reportedly expects Bank of America’s stock price to rise, while another analyst increased the FY2026 earnings-per-share estimate. These revisions reinforce expectations for stronger profitability and support the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Cybersecurity acquisition strengthens operational defenses. Bank of America plans to acquire U.K.-based information-security consultancy MDSec Consulting, subject to regulatory approval and expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026. The deal is intended to bolster defenses against increasingly sophisticated AI-driven cyberattacks and ransomware. Financial terms were not disclosed, limiting the immediate earnings impact. Bank of America buys cybersecurity firm

Bank of America plans to acquire U.K.-based information-security consultancy MDSec Consulting, subject to regulatory approval and expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026. The deal is intended to bolster defenses against increasingly sophisticated AI-driven cyberattacks and ransomware. Financial terms were not disclosed, limiting the immediate earnings impact. Positive Sentiment: Merrill Lynch is adding a sizable wealth-management team. A 14-person team managing approximately $13 billion in client assets is moving from Morgan Stanley’s Graystone Consulting. The recruitment could expand Merrill’s fee-based wealth-management revenue and deepen its affluent-client franchise. Merrill Lynch recruits $13 billion team

A 14-person team managing approximately $13 billion in client assets is moving from Morgan Stanley’s Graystone Consulting. The recruitment could expand Merrill’s fee-based wealth-management revenue and deepen its affluent-client franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Higher-for-longer interest rates present both benefits and risks. A hawkish Federal Reserve pause may support Bank of America’s net interest income, but prolonged high rates can pressure loan demand and increase credit-quality concerns. The broader market is also entering an uncertain August trading period, which could amplify volatility.

A hawkish Federal Reserve pause may support Bank of America’s net interest income, but prolonged high rates can pressure loan demand and increase credit-quality concerns. The broader market is also entering an uncertain August trading period, which could amplify volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains a focus after substantial gains. One analysis says BAC still appears reasonably valued or discounted despite having more than doubled over three years. The stock is above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and near its annual high, suggesting strong momentum but also leaving shares more sensitive to disappointing results or guidance. Bank of America valuation and AI expansion

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

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