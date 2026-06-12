Winning Points Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 172,033 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,462,000. Bank of America accounts for about 8.9% of Winning Points Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,183 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Bank of America by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,448,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,774,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,619,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,169,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,779 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,783,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,958,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $55.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.39. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.66 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Bank of America's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

More Bank of America News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank cut Bank of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Autonomous Res dropped their target price on Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.06.

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Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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