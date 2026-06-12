Winning Points Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,063 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,787,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 6.4% of Winning Points Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group lifted its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan Chase to $23.55 from $23.47 and kept FY2026 above the broader consensus, signaling confidence in earnings growth. Erste Group raises JPMorgan earnings estimates

Erste Group lifted its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan Chase to $23.55 from $23.47 and kept FY2026 above the broader consensus, signaling confidence in earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s involvement in tokenized Treasury settlement and broader digital-asset infrastructure suggests the bank is benefiting from innovation in capital markets and payment systems. Tokenized Treasuries Are Moving Onto the XRP Ledger

JPMorgan’s involvement in tokenized Treasury settlement and broader digital-asset infrastructure suggests the bank is benefiting from innovation in capital markets and payment systems. Positive Sentiment: Reports that JPMorgan is expanding private banking and deploying capital in the Gulf point to continued international growth in wealth management and institutional banking. JPMorgan deploys $20bn in Gulf

Reports that JPMorgan is expanding private banking and deploying capital in the Gulf point to continued international growth in wealth management and institutional banking. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary around inflation, interest-rate expectations, and oil volatility may affect bank stocks broadly, but the impact on JPMorgan is indirect for now.

Market commentary around inflation, interest-rate expectations, and oil volatility may affect bank stocks broadly, but the impact on JPMorgan is indirect for now. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage of JPMorgan’s own market calls and client activity adds visibility, but does not materially change the near-term fundamental outlook on its own.

Analyst and media coverage of JPMorgan’s own market calls and client activity adds visibility, but does not materially change the near-term fundamental outlook on its own. Negative Sentiment: The Justice Department’s subpoenas in the “debanking” probe create headline risk and could lead to regulatory scrutiny of JPMorgan’s account-closure practices. DoJ subpoenas major banks over account closures

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $313.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $262.71 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The company has a market cap of $840.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company's 50-day moving average price is $305.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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