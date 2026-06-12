Winning Points Advisors LLC Takes $3.38 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,306 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 3.2% of Winning Points Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. MIdWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Athena Investment Management grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 9,635 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.6%

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $71.93 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $252.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.67.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.53.

View Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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