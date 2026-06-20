Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,363 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 228 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.0%

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.65. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $153.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.'s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.53.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report).

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