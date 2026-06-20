Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Takes $2.16 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,980 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. Analog Devices makes up about 1.2% of Winthrop Partners WNY LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Analog Devices by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $434.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $439.70. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $401.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 101,442 shares of company stock worth $40,422,954 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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