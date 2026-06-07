WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $5,367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tesla by 132.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $748,084,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,218 shares of company stock worth $20,609,455. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $391.00 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.85 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 358.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company's 50-day moving average is $395.33 and its 200-day moving average is $416.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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