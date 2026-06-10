WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,334 shares of the company's stock after selling 73,266 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in StandardAero were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in StandardAero during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in StandardAero during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in StandardAero by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In other StandardAero news, CFO Daniel Satterfield sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $63,092.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,507.52. This represents a 27.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 10,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $291,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,397.12. The trade was a 42.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,337 shares of company stock worth $529,060.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. UBS Group raised shares of StandardAero from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SARO

StandardAero Stock Performance

SARO opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

Further Reading

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