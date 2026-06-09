WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Position in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,202 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 51,807 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ally Financial by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,938,680 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $467,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,201 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ally Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,626,748 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $220,569,000 after purchasing an additional 226,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381,838 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $243,795,000 after purchasing an additional 241,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ally Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,867,023 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $175,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ally Financial by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,771,190 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $146,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,060 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ally Financial Trading Down 1.1%

ALLY opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 16.47%.Ally Financial's quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Ally Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ally Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ally Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $210,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 93,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,083.78. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 39,675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,792,119.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 477,627 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,411.59. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

Further Reading

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