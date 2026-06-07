WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. $MP

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) by 2,695.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,312 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 121,794 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of MP Materials worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,531,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,589,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,908 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in MP Materials by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,921,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,243 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd lifted its stake in MP Materials by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 14,861,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $996,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in MP Materials by 1,320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 954,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,934,000 after acquiring an additional 887,148 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MP Materials Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.96 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business's 50 day moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 28.00%.The company had revenue of $90.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $74.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business's revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded MP Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on MP Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 target price on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.14.

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Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 185,167 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $12,802,446.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,620,798 shares in the company, valued at $803,461,973.72. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 17,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.62 per share, for a total transaction of $962,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 1,333,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,512,565.26. This represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,167 shares of company stock worth $82,131,654 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

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