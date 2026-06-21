WMS Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,788 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

WMS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,788 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.6% of WMS Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $142,767,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Autonomous Res reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $325.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $272.11 and a 52 week high of $338.09. The company's 50 day moving average price is $309.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.69. The company has a market capitalization of $871.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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