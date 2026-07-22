Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW Position Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,048 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 328,753 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.70% of Wolverine World Wide worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WWW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,687,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,127 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $21,855,000 after buying an additional 1,138,691 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 3,524,326 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $63,967,000 after acquiring an additional 822,966 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 521.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 970,763 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 814,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $19,200,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.44 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.41%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $87,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $860,727.76. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

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