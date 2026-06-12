Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $5.30 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,199 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its holdings in AbbVie by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $225.04 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $210.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.01. The company has a market cap of $397.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.86, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.73 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie said new Phase 3 data for venetoclax in first-line chronic lymphocytic leukemia showed durable, long-term treatment outcomes, supporting confidence in the drug’s commercial runway and oncology pipeline. Article link

AbbVie said new Phase 3 data for venetoclax in first-line chronic lymphocytic leukemia showed durable, long-term treatment outcomes, supporting confidence in the drug’s commercial runway and oncology pipeline. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Skyrizi and Rinvoq continue to drive top-line growth, with strong first-quarter performance and new indications helping lift 2026 sales expectations. Article link

AbbVie’s and continue to drive top-line growth, with strong first-quarter performance and new indications helping lift 2026 sales expectations. Positive Sentiment: One article highlighted that promising clinical updates could help AbbVie fund future dividend growth, reinforcing the stock’s appeal for income-focused investors. Article link

One article highlighted that promising clinical updates could help AbbVie fund future dividend growth, reinforcing the stock’s appeal for income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie was also mentioned in market commentary and “final trades” segments, which can increase attention but do not by themselves change the company’s fundamentals. Article link

AbbVie was also mentioned in market commentary and “final trades” segments, which can increase attention but do not by themselves change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: AbbVie received a Complete Response Letter for its fast-acting neurotoxin TrenibotE, with the FDA citing manufacturing issues; while no safety or efficacy concerns were raised, the setback delays a potentially important aesthetics product. Article link

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $235.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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