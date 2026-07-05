Woodward, Inc. $WWD Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,933 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Woodward worth $21,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company's stock.

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Woodward Price Performance

Woodward stock opened at $418.02 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $380.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.66. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.31 and a 1 year high of $450.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Woodward had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Woodward's payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Woodward from $404.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $393.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Woodward

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 280 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $104,344.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,320.02. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte sold 14,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,233,935.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,578,725.70. This trade represents a 76.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,570,005. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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