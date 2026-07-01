Woodward, Inc. $WWD Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,634 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Woodward were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evolve Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company's stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Woodward by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,037 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Woodward by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,965 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Woodward

In related news, Director Daniel G. Korte sold 14,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,233,935.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,725.70. The trade was a 76.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $104,344.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,601,320.02. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 15,629 shares of company stock worth $5,570,005 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $404.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "positive" rating and a $423.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $393.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Woodward

Woodward Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ WWD opened at $425.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $233.31 and a one year high of $450.92.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.17. Woodward had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Woodward's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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