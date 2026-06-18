Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 101.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,017,905 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,525,821 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.91% of Workday worth $1,077,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $206.00 to $151.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $185.03.

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Workday Stock Down 3.9%

WDAY stock opened at $121.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.53. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.36 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Workday's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $769,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 217,930 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,984.60. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 9,356 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $1,201,216.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 165,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,193,850.86. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 774,814 shares of company stock worth $102,272,866 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

See Also

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