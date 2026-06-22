Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,235 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 19,709 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Workday worth $125,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Finivi Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 5.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Workday to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $116.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.36 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.53 and a 200 day moving average of $156.16.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,373 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $695,319.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 165,414 shares in the company, valued at $21,406,225.74. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 9,356 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $1,201,216.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 165,074 shares in the company, valued at $21,193,850.86. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 667,314 shares of company stock worth $87,564,716. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Workday

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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