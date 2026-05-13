World Investment Advisors Acquires 3,552 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,198 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $26,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $990.11 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95. The company has a market cap of $932.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.48. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $939.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $994.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,260.00 to $1,283.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,218.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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