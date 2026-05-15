World Investment Advisors Acquires 4,071 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 261.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in AppLovin were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total transaction of $74,331,545.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,969,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,545,043.18. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.04, for a total value of $23,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,480,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,972,140.56. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 365,244 shares of company stock worth $169,584,607 in the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key AppLovin News

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

AppLovin Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of APP stock opened at $485.16 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $320.00 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $446.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.37.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AppLovin from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered AppLovin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $664.35.

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AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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