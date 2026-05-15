World Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,680 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Capitol Sec Mgt downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $134.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Duke Energy's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,680,087.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,205.74. This trade represents a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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