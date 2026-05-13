World Investment Advisors Buys 17,362 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Tesla were worth $21,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Tesla by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $748,084,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance decreased their target price on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Tigress Financial started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $433.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 397.66, a P/E/G ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.21 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla continues to benefit from bullish Wall Street commentary tied to its AI, Optimus, and robotaxi ambitions, with some analysts arguing those future businesses are not fully reflected in the current valuation.

Tesla continues to benefit from bullish Wall Street commentary tied to its AI, Optimus, and robotaxi ambitions, with some analysts arguing those future businesses are not fully reflected in the current valuation. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a $250 million investment to expand battery cell production at its German factory, which should help support European output and signal continued capital commitment to growth. Reuters: Tesla to invest $250 million in battery plant outside Berlin

The company announced a $250 million investment to expand battery cell production at its German factory, which should help support European output and signal continued capital commitment to growth. Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Cybercab being spotted in Miami and comments from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis added visibility to the company’s robotaxi push, reinforcing investor enthusiasm around autonomy. Yahoo Finance: Ron DeSantis Shares Tesla Cybercab Spotting In Miami

Tesla’s Cybercab being spotted in Miami and comments from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis added visibility to the company’s robotaxi push, reinforcing investor enthusiasm around autonomy. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles highlighted conflicting analyst views, with bullish targets near $500 but bearish calls much lower, underscoring how divided the market remains on TSLA’s long-term earnings power. TipRanks: Tesla Stock Forecast

Some articles highlighted conflicting analyst views, with bullish targets near $500 but bearish calls much lower, underscoring how divided the market remains on TSLA’s long-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Reports of continued valuation debate and rising AI-linked narratives suggest investors are trading Tesla more as an autonomy/robotics story than a pure EV manufacturer.

Reports of continued valuation debate and rising AI-linked narratives suggest investors are trading Tesla more as an autonomy/robotics story than a pure EV manufacturer. Negative Sentiment: Tesla’s April retail sales fell in China, causing it to drop out of the country’s top 10 EV makers, raising concerns about demand momentum in a key market. Benzinga: Tesla Launches Affordable Financing Plan After Dropping Out Of China's Top EV 10 Makers

Tesla’s April retail sales fell in China, causing it to drop out of the country’s top 10 EV makers, raising concerns about demand momentum in a key market. Negative Sentiment: New reports pointed to issues in Tesla’s Texas robotaxi rollout, including long wait times and routing mistakes, which could pressure confidence in its autonomy narrative. Reuters: Tesla's robotaxi rollout features Texas-sized wait times

New reports pointed to issues in Tesla’s Texas robotaxi rollout, including long wait times and routing mistakes, which could pressure confidence in its autonomy narrative. Negative Sentiment: A Cybertruck recall and broader quality-control concerns are also weighing on sentiment, even though the direct financial impact appears limited.

A Cybertruck recall and broader quality-control concerns are also weighing on sentiment, even though the direct financial impact appears limited. Negative Sentiment: Several reports noted that Tesla stock had pulled back as investors rotated out of high-growth tech after a hotter-than-expected inflation reading, adding macro pressure to the name.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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