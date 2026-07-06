World Investment Advisors Buys 17,500 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 135.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,402 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,496 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,894,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $185,900.18. Following the sale, the director owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,608.72. This represents a 6.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $100,903.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,280,848.56. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,425 shares of company stock worth $2,046,324. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $208.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $193.00 to $153.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $132.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $144.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.79 and a 1-year high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.88 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Intercontinental Exchange's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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