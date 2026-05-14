World Investment Advisors Buys 20,067 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,754 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,067 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 419 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 422 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company's stock.

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Merck & Co., Inc. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary highlighted that Keytruda drove Merck’s strong first-quarter sales, with revenue topping expectations and sales around $8 billion, reinforcing the drug’s importance to MRK’s 2026 growth outlook. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary highlighted that Keytruda drove Merck’s strong first-quarter sales, with revenue topping expectations and sales around $8 billion, reinforcing the drug’s importance to MRK’s 2026 growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Merck said it will present new long-term oncology data and more than 100 abstracts at ASCO 2026, which could keep investor focus on the strength of its cancer portfolio and pipeline. Article Title

Merck said it will present new long-term oncology data and more than 100 abstracts at ASCO 2026, which could keep investor focus on the strength of its cancer portfolio and pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Merck broadened KEYTRUDA collaboration efforts with partners including Erasca and Inhibrx, signaling continued pipeline development around combination therapies as the company prepares for eventual patent-expiry pressure. Article Title

Merck broadened KEYTRUDA collaboration efforts with partners including Erasca and Inhibrx, signaling continued pipeline development around combination therapies as the company prepares for eventual patent-expiry pressure. Neutral Sentiment: One analyst reinstated Merck with a “Neutral” rating and a $125 price target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued near current levels rather than clearly undervalued or overvalued. Article Title

One analyst reinstated Merck with a “Neutral” rating and a $125 price target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued near current levels rather than clearly undervalued or overvalued. Neutral Sentiment: A valuation-focused article noted mixed recent share performance, including short-term weakness despite strong longer-term returns, which may be tempering enthusiasm even as fundamentals remain solid. Article Title

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $113.57 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $125.14. The company has a market cap of $280.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Get Our Latest Report on MRK

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

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