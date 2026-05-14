World Investment Advisors Buys 40,239 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,239 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PFE opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Trending Headlines about Pfizer

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Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

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