World Investment Advisors Grows Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,409 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in CVS Health by 407.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 499 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $98.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.00.

View Our Latest Report on CVS

Key Headlines Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on CVS Health to $111 from $101 and kept an overweight rating, while Sanford C. Bernstein lifted its target to $106 from $94 and maintained outperform, signaling continued analyst confidence. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on CVS Health to $111 from $101 and kept an overweight rating, while Sanford C. Bernstein lifted its target to $106 from $94 and maintained outperform, signaling continued analyst confidence. Positive Sentiment: CVS Health has been highlighted for strong Q1 results and improving profitability, with recent coverage noting the stock reached a new 52-week high after beating earnings and revenue expectations. Article Title

CVS Health has been highlighted for strong Q1 results and improving profitability, with recent coverage noting the stock reached a new 52-week high after beating earnings and revenue expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary are also pointing to CVS as a top-ranked growth/dividend name, which may be helping sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary are also pointing to CVS as a top-ranked growth/dividend name, which may be helping sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: CVS’s Omnicare subsidiary won bankruptcy court approval to sell its business to GenieRx, a step that should help CVS continue reshaping that unit, though it is more of a restructuring story than a direct earnings driver. Article Title

CVS’s Omnicare subsidiary won bankruptcy court approval to sell its business to GenieRx, a step that should help CVS continue reshaping that unit, though it is more of a restructuring story than a direct earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: CVS also announced AI and MinuteClinic-related initiatives, including recognition for enterprise AI and a weight-loss program update, which support the company’s innovation narrative but are not likely immediate stock catalysts. Article Title

CVS also announced AI and MinuteClinic-related initiatives, including recognition for enterprise AI and a weight-loss program update, which support the company’s innovation narrative but are not likely immediate stock catalysts. Negative Sentiment: There were no major fresh negative headlines in the latest batch; however, investors may still be watching execution risk around restructuring, formulary changes, and broader healthcare margin pressures.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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