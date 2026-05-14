World Investment Advisors Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $520.35 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The company has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The business's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $628.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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