World Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

World Investment Advisors increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,383 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graney & King LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,824 shares of company stock worth $25,062,242. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.9%

GS stock opened at $954.65 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $582.50 and a 1-year high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $281.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $874.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $876.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.12 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ private credit business is expanding, with its arm acquiring FGI Worldwide to deepen exposure to trade finance and specialty lending as demand for non-bank financing rises.

Goldman Sachs’ private credit business is expanding, with its arm acquiring FGI Worldwide to deepen exposure to trade finance and specialty lending as demand for non-bank financing rises. Positive Sentiment: The bank continues to earn recognition for its market positioning, including leadership in South and Central America M&A adviser rankings in Q1 2026, highlighting ongoing dealmaking strength.

The bank continues to earn recognition for its market positioning, including leadership in South and Central America M&A adviser rankings in Q1 2026, highlighting ongoing dealmaking strength. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is also being viewed favorably in related coverage for its AI and automation strategy, with executives framing AI as a way to improve efficiency across the firm’s operations.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $942.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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