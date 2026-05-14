World Investment Advisors Has $10.74 Million Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,911 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Qualcomm were worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Qualcomm by 0.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Qualcomm by 2.6% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Qualcomm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in Qualcomm by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Argus set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,316. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Trading Up 1.4%

QCOM opened at $213.21 on Thursday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $247.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $224.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.33.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 38.70%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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