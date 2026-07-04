World Investment Advisors Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

World Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,641 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 22,762 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $336,963.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,994,539.88. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors continue to reward Medtronic’s stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 results and improved fiscal 2027 outlook, which included solid revenue growth and guidance that supports a more constructive growth narrative for the stock.

Investors continue to reward Medtronic’s stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 results and improved fiscal 2027 outlook, which included solid revenue growth and guidance that supports a more constructive growth narrative for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Medtronic expanded its partnership with Retia Medical to distribute the Argos cardiac output monitor more broadly, supporting growth in high-acuity cardiovascular and critical-care markets and reinforcing the company’s expansion into higher-growth device categories. Article Title

Medtronic expanded its partnership with Retia Medical to distribute the Argos cardiac output monitor more broadly, supporting growth in high-acuity cardiovascular and critical-care markets and reinforcing the company’s expansion into higher-growth device categories. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” tone and several firms maintaining bullish ratings, which may be helping support the share price. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” tone and several firms maintaining bullish ratings, which may be helping support the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Articles discussing why MDT is up since its last earnings report suggest the move may be a continuation of post-earnings buying rather than a reaction to a fresh catalyst, indicating momentum more than a new surprise. Article Title

Articles discussing why MDT is up since its last earnings report suggest the move may be a continuation of post-earnings buying rather than a reaction to a fresh catalyst, indicating momentum more than a new surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Medtronic has begun notifying people affected by a cyberattack, but the company said there is no evidence the accessed data was posted online and no impact to patient safety or core operations has been identified so far. Article Title

Medtronic has begun notifying people affected by a cyberattack, but the company said there is no evidence the accessed data was posted online and no impact to patient safety or core operations has been identified so far. Negative Sentiment: The cybersecurity incident still introduces headline risk and potential reputational or legal concerns, even though Medtronic says the event has not affected operations.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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