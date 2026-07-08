World Investment Advisors Has $48.42 Million Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

World Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,415 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 17,721 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil accounts for 0.8% of World Investment Advisors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. World Investment Advisors' holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $48,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $141.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $146.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.11. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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