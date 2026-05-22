World Investment Advisors Has $55.02 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,654 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of World Investment Advisors' holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors now owns 1,933 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Birchbrook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 1,047,100 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $328,580,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 298,789 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $93,760,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $372.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,573,853.40. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,955,564. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $383.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.40. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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