World Investment Advisors Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIK. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Viking by 19,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 392 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Viking in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Viking by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Viking by 651.8% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $95.00 price target on Viking and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Viking from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Viking from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viking has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Viking Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:VIK opened at $97.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $99.00.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Viking had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 149.40%. The firm's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 6,120 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $577,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 110,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,460,699. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of Viking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $3,720,184.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 420,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,698,365.06. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 92,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,657,130 over the last three months.

Viking News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several articles referenced “Viking” in unrelated contexts, including the Waterford Viking Marathon, Norwegian “Viking Row” World Cup coverage, and cultural pieces about Viking history; these are not operationally meaningful for Viking Holdings but may create some noise in search and headline sentiment.

Several articles referenced “Viking” in unrelated contexts, including the Waterford Viking Marathon, Norwegian “Viking Row” World Cup coverage, and cultural pieces about Viking history; these are not operationally meaningful for Viking Holdings but may create some noise in search and headline sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted shipping stocks to watch, which could provide a modest sector tailwind for Viking Holdings if investors are rotating into travel and transportation-related names. Shipping Stocks Worth Watching - June 17th

Market commentary highlighted shipping stocks to watch, which could provide a modest sector tailwind for Viking Holdings if investors are rotating into travel and transportation-related names. Negative Sentiment: Viking Holdings Ltd. was downgraded to Hold by Wall Street Zen, which may pressure the stock slightly by signaling less near-term upside from current levels. Viking NYSE: VIK Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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