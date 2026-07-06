World Investment Advisors Purchases 4,847 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

World Investment Advisors raised its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,055 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 5,206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $500.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $345.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $351.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $438.50. The business's fifty day moving average price is $326.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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