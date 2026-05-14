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World Investment Advisors Purchases 8,684 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
GE Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • World Investment Advisors boosted its GE Aerospace stake by 64% in the fourth quarter, buying 8,684 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 22,246 shares valued at about $6.85 million.
  • Institutional interest remains high, with 74.77% of GE Aerospace stock owned by institutional investors and several other funds also increasing their positions.
  • Analysts remain generally positive but more cautious, with GE Aerospace carrying a Moderate Buy consensus rating even as several firms cut price targets and a few downgraded the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of GE Aerospace.

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,246 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. President Capital decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.89.

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Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $294.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $299.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.18. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $220.45 and a one year high of $348.48. The firm has a market cap of $307.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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