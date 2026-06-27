World Investment Advisors Purchases New Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,084 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sandisk by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,521 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,821,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandisk by 1,301.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 31,237 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000.

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Sandisk Stock Down 10.5%

SNDK opened at $2,090.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 4.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,546.01 and a 200-day moving average of $881.10. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNDK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,603.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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