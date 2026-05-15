World Investment Advisors Purchases New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,056 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,818,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts: Sign Up

Fiserv Stock Up 2.1%

FISV stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $190.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The business's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.57.

Get Our Latest Report on FISV

Fiserv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fiserv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiserv wasn't on the list.

While Fiserv currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here