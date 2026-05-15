World Investment Advisors Raises Stake in American Express Company $AXP

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,846 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in American Express were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $312.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $213.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.61. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $281.46 and a 1-year high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a "sell" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $357.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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